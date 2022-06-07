ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Mercedes recalls 1M vehicles due to brake issue

By Janye Killelea, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KWYuD_0g3SBKua00

CHICAGO ( WGN ) – Mercedes-Benz has issued a recall for nearly one million vehicles worldwide due to concerns of possible brake failure.

The recall affects various models of the German automaker’s ML and GL-Class series as well as their R-Class luxury crossovers sold between 2004 and 2015.

Goodyear agrees to recall RV tires 19 years after last one made

According to the company, there are problems with the power-braking mechanism due to corrosion in the joint area of the brake booster.

This could force the driver to put more pressure on the brake pedal to slow the vehicle, possibly create a longer stopping distance, or cause the brake system to stop functioning altogether.

The Mercedes-Benz recall is effective immediately and they are contacting owners whose vehicles may be affected.

The company says they will need to inspect the potentially faulty parts to see if they need replacement, and they’re asking affected customers not to drive their vehicles until they can be inspected.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

2 Jones County mothers arrested after babies test positive for meth

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two Jones County mothers have been charged with child abuse following the births of their babies. Deputies said the babies tested positive for methamphetamine. Investigators said Kelly Baldridge, 24, of Ellisville, was arrested and charged with one count of child abuse involving her newborn. Summer Myrick, 24, of Laurel, was […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Teen arrested, 1 wanted for fatal shooting at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a teen in connection to a deadly shooting at the Bullard Street Fuel Time. Police said Shydarius Williams,17, has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Marcus Moore, 37. The shooting happened on Saturday, June 4. Investigators said they are looking for Lashundra Bass, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of killing Meridian police officer in custody

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing a Meridian police officer and a woman has been captured. Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced the Blue Alert for Dante Marquez Bender was canceled Friday morning. The Meridian Star reported Bender was arrested in Ackerman. Investigators said Bender shot and killed […]
MERIDIAN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brake#Vehicles#Braking#The Recall#German#Goodyear#Rv#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Jackson police identify suspect after woman shot, killed in bed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a 29-year-old man in connection to the shooting death of a woman. Police are looking for Zverian Brent in connection to the death of Terrencia Jackson, 26. The shooting happened on Fleetwood Drive on Tuesday, June 7. Investigators said Jackson was shot and killed while lying […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Former MDOC probation officer pleads guilty to 4 counts of embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, State Auditor Shad White announced a former Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) probation officer pled guilty to four counts of embezzlement. Dendrick Hurd was arrested by special agents from the State Auditor’s Office in December 2021. White said Hurd abused his position as an MDOC probation/parole officer to embezzle […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Police: Man shot in neck by uncle on Northview Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man for allegedly shooting his nephew in the neck. The shooting happened on Northview Drive Wednesday afternoon. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Daibeiun Luckett, was shot by his uncle, Terrance Murriel, during a fight. Luckett was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Shots fired at MS utility worker; suspect identified

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A man is in custody after police say he barricaded himself inside a home after he shot at a utility worker in Mississippi. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, identified as Vonrico Dontrell Rayford, was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with several counts […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Cars
WJTV 12

Oxford woman charged with first degree murder

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A 29-year-old Oxford woman was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting. Police said the shooting happened on Wednesday, June 8 just after midnight on South Lamar Boulevard. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim and the suspect. The victim died at the scene. The suspect, Alexandria Griste, […]
WJTV 12

JPD investigating after body found on Wooddell Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson police are investigating after a body was found on Wooddell Drive Thursday. Police and first responders arrived on the scene just after 5:30 a.m. The investigation is ongoing and the body was transported by the Hinds County coroner.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman’s body found on Highway 42 in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A death investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in Hattiesburg. Police said the body of the unidentified woman was found in the 5300 block of Highway 42 just after 9:00 a.m. on Friday, June 10. Investigators said the woman’s identity is not being released until her family has […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for questioning in Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a man who’s wanted for questioning in a recent shooting. Marquis Jones, 24, of Lamar County, is wanted for questioning in connection to the Saturday, May 28, 2022, shooting at the Exxon gas station on U.S. 98.   If you have any information on his […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Arkansas couple charged after miscarriage, baby found in toilet

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark.– A Blytheville, Arkansas couple is facing charges after police say their stillborn baby was found in a toilet after the mother had a miscarriage. Police have charged 35-year-old Ashley Jones and 38-year-old Albert Wilson with abuse of a corpse after the delivery of their daughter Paradise. According to the police report, officers responded […]
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for 29-year-old McComb man

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for a 29-year-old McComb man. Decoreius Lamonte Lee is described as five feet ten inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, Lee was last seen Wednesday, June 8 around 10:00 p.m. in the […]
MCCOMB, MS
WJTV 12

Chris Wray resigns as Kosciusko Police Chief

KOSCISUKO, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Kosciusko is looking for a new police chief. Breezy News reported Police Chief Chris Wray resigned. Mayor Tim Kyle said the Board of Aldermen accepted Wray’s resignation Wednesday afternoon during a special board meeting. According to the mayor Wray stated that he was resigning because of it was […]
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested in connection to Vicksburg stabbing

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a man early Monday morning in connection to a stabbing. Police said Levon Pinckney, 32, was charged with aggravated assault after the incident happened on Speed Street the previous night. There’s no word on the victim’s condition as of Thursday, June 9. Pinckney appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy