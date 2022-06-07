ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Please choo-choo-choose Stockton for Great British Railways HQ, urges MP

By Richard Wheeler
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=071J2Z_0g3SBCqm00

A Conservative MP has urged ministers to “choo-choo-choose” his constituency to host the headquarters of Great British Railways (GBR).

Matt Vickers insisted Teesside is “on the up” and pressed the case for Stockton South as it prepares to mark the 200th anniversary of a major rail milestone.

The Stockton and Darlington Railway, the world’s first public passenger service, built by George Stephenson, was inaugurated in 1825.

Mr Vickers asked in the House of Commons: “Will the Department for Transport bring the railway home to where it all began and choo-choo-choose Stockton as the home for Great British Rail?”

The plea had echoes of Ralph Wiggum’s Valentine’s Day experiences in The Simpsons episode called I Love Lisa.

This saw Lisa Simpson notice a tearful Ralph receiving no cards and, out of sympathy, sending him one with a train on the front and the caption: “I choo-choo-choose you.”

Ultimately, Ralph’s pursuit of romance with Lisa failed and his heart was broken – a fate Mr Vickers will be hoping to avoid when the result of the GBR contest is announced.

GBR will be a new public sector body to oversee Britain’s railways and the Government says it will “simplify” the rail network and improve services for passengers.

It will absorb the state-owned infrastructure management company Network Rail and take on many functions from the Department for Transport.

Transport minister Trudy Harrison , in reply to Mr Vickers, said: “The Great British Railways transition team has analysed the 42 submissions, we’ve received them from towns and cities across Great Britain against a set of six criteria.”

Ms Harrison said a shortlist of locations will be announced “soon” and there will be an “online consultative vote”.

She added: “The Secretary of State will then make a final decision considering all the elements of the process later this year.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Report: Prince Charles blasts UK's Rwanda deportation plan

A British newspaper says Prince Charles has criticized the government's plan to start deporting some asylum-seekers to Rwanda, calling it “appalling." Citing unnamed sources, the Times newspaper reported late Friday that the heir to the British throne is privately opposed to U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's policy to send people to the East African country. A court ruling has paved the way for the first flight under the controversial deal to leave Tuesday with more than 30 people. Britain plans to send some migrants who arrive in the U.K. as stowaways or in small boats to Rwanda, where their...
POLITICS
The Independent

What are the plans to fly migrants seeking asylum in the UK to Rwanda?

The first flight of migrants from the UK to Rwanda is due next week as part of the Government’s new immigration policy.Here is a look at what is known about the plans.– How many people will be removed to Rwanda?Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the agreement is “uncapped” and Rwanda will have the “capacity to resettle tens of thousands of people in the years ahead”.But officials are putting the figure at closer to thousands in the first years.As of June 10, up to 130 people had been notified they could be removed, with the High Court in London hearing that...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trudy Harrison
Person
George Stephenson
Person
Matt Vickers
The Independent

Norway ends contract for NH90 helicopters, wants full refund

NATO-member Norway terminated its two-decade-old contract with a France-based manufacturer for 14 maritime helicopters, citing delays, errors and time-consuming maintenance, the defense minister said Friday, calling the move “a serious decision.”The Norwegian government will return the NH90 helicopters it has received so far and expects a full refund of the nearly 5 billion kroner ($525 million) it paid, according to Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram.“Regrettably, we have reached the conclusion that no matter how many hours our technicians work, and how many parts we order, it will never make the NH90 capable of meeting the requirements of the Norwegian...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Gene-editing Bill should not ‘force products on Scotland’, says minister

A Bill that would ease regulations around gene editing in the food sector should not “force products on Scotland”, a minister has said.The Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) Bill was introduced earlier this month at Westminster and would create a separate regulatory category for gene editing – a practice which can change traits within a plant or animal much more quickly than traditional selective breeding.Officials and scientists draw a distinction between gene editing, which involves the manipulation of genes within a single species or genus, and genetic modification (GM), in which DNA from one species is introduced to another.Such an outcome...
HEALTH
The Independent

‘Put money down and help us’: Barbados first female PM Mia Mottley demands rich nations pay for climate crisis

Barbados prime minister Mia Mottley is unafraid to lay blame for the climate crisis on wealthy nations – and says it’s long past time for them to compensate countries like her own, who are bearing the brunt of the impacts.“We’ve been carrying the costs on our balance sheet of your behaviour,” she toldThe Independent during an exclusive interview in New York last month.“We’re not asking for the world. We’re saying: Look, put some money down and help us,” she said.Ms Mottley, Barbados’s first female prime minister, has shone a light on the plight of small island and developing nations,...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#The Railway#Railways#Infrastructure#Uk#Great British Railways Hq#Teesside#The House Of Commons
The Independent

Blackpool Council leader condemns minister’s comments labelling town ‘godawful’

A Tory minister’s comments describing Blackpool as “godawful” were “ignorant” and “ill-advised”, the leader of the town’s council has said.Heather Wheeler, the MP for South Derbyshire, seemed to go off-script during a launch event for the Government’s new digital strategy on Thursday, saying: “I was just at a conference in Blackpool or Birmingham or somewhere godawful.”Labour councillor Lynn Williams told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that Ms Wheeler’s words were “frustrating”, and added: “We’re used to getting (these) sort of ignorant and ill-advised comments.“It makes me quite cross that, you know, particularly in this instance we held the Tory spring...
POLITICS
The Independent

Pub owned by England cricketer Stuart Broad ‘severely damaged’ by fire

A pub part-owned by England cricketer Stuart Broad has had to close after a “significant fire” in the early hours of Saturday.A statement on the website of the award-winning Tap & Run country pub and kitchen in Upper Broughton, halfway between Nottingham and Melton Mowbray, said the venue would not be trading “for the foreseeable future”.It is owned by England cricketer Broad and the retired Harry Gurney and won Pub of the Year 2021 in Leicestershire as well as making it on to the Times list of the best places in Britain for Sunday lunch in 2022.Update on Upper Broughton fire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Germany to introduce some border checks during G7 summit

Germany will temporarily introduce some border controls as the country gets ready to host the Group of Seven summit later this month in the Bavarian Alps.The summit of wealthy nations with the leaders of Germany, the United States, France, Japan and other top industrial countries will take place from June 26-28 in Elmau, and Germany has ordered increased security on its border from June 13-July 3, the country's interior ministry said in a statement Saturday.“The controls are intended to prevent potential perpetrators of violence from entering German territory, the statement said, adding that ”travelers must therefore expect to be...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
The Independent

‘Half-baked’ Government food strategy attacked for absence of salt and sugar tax

A leaked draft of the Government’s food strategy for England has been branded “half-baked” and “flatter than a pancake”, with particular concern over the apparent rejection of a proposal for tax on sugar and salt.Ministers were accused of concocting a blueprint “bordering on the preposterous”, with the document suggesting they will shun key recommendations from a major review of the food system by Leon restaurant co-founder Henry Dimbleby.Campaigners also hit out at elements of the plan “goading” farmers into producing more meat.Cabinet minister Michael Gove announced in 2019 that Mr Dimbleby was to lead a review into England’s food system...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Charles ‘remains politically neutral’ despite reported comments on Rwanda policy

The Prince of Wales is said to remain “politically neutral”, despite having reportedly branded the Government’s policy to send migrants to Rwanda “appalling”.The Times newspaper said a source had heard Charles express opposition to the policy several times in private, and that he was “more than disappointed” by it.The comments were reported after a High Court ruling paved the way for the first flight to the east African country to go ahead on Tuesday.We would not comment on supposed anonymous private conversations with the Prince of Wales, except to restate that he remains politically neutralClarence House spokesmanA Clarence House spokesman...
WORLD
The Independent

‘Half-baked’ government food strategy to urge public to eat more venison

Boris Johnson’s new food strategy has been denounced as “bordering on the preposterous” after a leaked draft suggested it will reject key recommendations from an independent review but will urge people to eat more venison.Calls to expand the provision of free school meals and for a sugar and salt tax appear to have been ignored, the draft paper suggests.Instead there will be a consultation on how to help cows produce less methane and a suggested rise in the use of “responsibly sourced wild venison”.Leon restaurant co-founder Henry Dimbleby was asked by the government in 2019 to lead a review into...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Duke of Sussex’s libel claim against publisher over Home Office case in court

The Duke of Sussex’s libel claim against a newspaper publisher over an article about his legal case against the Home Office is due to have its first hearing on Thursday.Harry is suing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), publisher of the Mail on Sunday, after the paper ran a story following a hearing in the duke’s separate High Court claim over his security arrangements when he is in the UK.The piece was published in February under the headline: “Exclusive: How Prince Harry tried to keep his legal fight with the government over police bodyguards a secret … then – just minutes after...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Prince Charles’s Rwanda comments are dangerous for the royal family – private or not

“The Rwanda thingie, for example. It really is…what’s the word?…” “‘Appalling’, sir?” “Ah, yes, Sir Alan. It really is appalling, beyond disappointing. I’m not impressed with their direction of travel. Which is sending refugees as far as possible south, and at a very great speed”.Such is the caricature of the Prince of Wales, superbly drawn by Spitting Image, Harry Enfield in The Windsors, and the “Heir of Sorrows” series in Private Eye. We’ve grown accustomed to this frankly strange man. Concerned, tortured even; slightly cranky, materialistically spoiled but emotionally starved; eccentric (he supposedly talks to his plants), environmentally radical, architecturally...
WORLD
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg refuses to debate why he ‘blocked’ bill that would have spared elephants from torture

Jacob Rees-Mogg and Commons leader Mark Spencer have refused to take part in a public debate on why they “blocked” a bill that would have spared elephants from torture in Asia.The Brexit opportunities minister and Mr Spencer are widely thought to have vetoed planned legislation to ban UK adverts for foreign theme parks where elephants are stabbed, chained and deprived of sleep, food and water to make them comply with orders.The Animals Abroad Bill, previously agreed in cabinet, would have outlawed adverts by British holiday companies for attractions where the animals are forced on pain of punishment to give...
ANIMALS
The Independent

The Independent

690K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy