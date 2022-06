Employees within HCA Houston Healthcare from across the area and beyond could find themselves going through the health care provider’s training facility in Pearland. The HCA Healthcare Center for Clinical Advancement is celebrating its one-year anniversary after it opened its doors in summer 2021. The center for clinical advancement is the only facility of its kind in the Greater Houston area, said Diane Henry, the vice president for clinical education at the HCA Center for Clinical Advancement.

PEARLAND, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO