The co-creator of Stranger Things has confirmed there will be time-jump ahead of the Netflix hit’s fifth and final season.Ross Duffer, who created the series alongside his brother, has said they would have liked to film the fourth and fifth seasons “back to back” in order to keep up with how quickly the show’s stars are out-aging the characters they play, but it wasn’t “feasible”.“I’m sure we will do a time jump,” Duffer told TVLine.Only a few months are meant to have passed between the end of season three and the start of season four, which is set in...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO