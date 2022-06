A rescue dog that was stolen from a Camarillo facility has died after being found abused and injured on the side of the 101 Freeway.Paw Works, an animal rescue in Ventura County, says the dog named Pretty Girl was taken in an early-morning burglary at its Camarillo facility. It wasn't long before she was found, but in very bad shape.Pretty Girl was found on the side of the 101 Freeway along the Conejo Grade with life-threatening injuries, possibly from being struck by a car, according to Brittany Vizcarra, Paw Works' director of operations. The dog was believed to be suffering...

CAMARILLO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO