ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Macron faces backlash after call to not 'humiliate' Russia

MSNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench President Emmanuel Macron has suggested it would be unwise...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Emmanuel Macron
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#French#Russian#Ukrainian
The Independent

‘298 trips to Mar-a-Lago’: Guest shreds Fox contributor for questioning Biden’s right to vacation

A guest speaker on Fox News shut down a contributor for the channel in a debate over Joe Biden spending “191 days away from the White House”.The Fox News segment of the The Faulkner Focus on Monday invited liberal activist Jenna Arnold and Fox contributor Sean Duffy for a debate on the president’s weekend vacation while his administration battles a range of issues.Show host Harris Faulkner began by saying Mr Biden was spotted at a beach in Delaware and questioned him for taking a vacation while “he is so far underwater”.In response to Faulkner’s comments, Duffy mocked the president...
POTUS
The Independent

Repressive governments ‘aggressively disregarding US laws to threaten’ dissidents in exile, watchdog says

Activists and dissidents in exile across the world are being targeted by their repressive home governments, which are using increasingly aggressive tactics, including in the US, according to a new report.Pro-democracy think tank and watchdog Freedom House said in a report published on Thursday that they registered 85 new incidents of “public, direct, physical incidents of transnational repression” last year. Between 2014 and the end of 2021, the total number of such incidents was 735. The watchdog discovered that Iran, China, Egypt, Russia, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, and other countries have deployed such strategies within the United States. Those governments...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
AOL Corp

U.S. Embassy says Russia denied 3 visits to Brittney Griner this month

The United States Embassy has been stopped from visiting detained Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner multiple times this month, the embassy said on Tuesday. Russian authorities have denied three visits in May, which the Americans called “unacceptable,” the embassy said in a tweet. “International law requires that Russia...
PHOENIX, AZ
MSNBC

Disclosures create awkward new Jan. 6 questions for Trump, lawyer

Given John Eastman’s central role in trying to help Donald Trump overturn his 2020 defeat, it wasn’t surprising when the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack subpoenaed the notorious Republican lawyer. But when Eastman sat down with congressional investigators, he reportedly pleaded the Fifth — by some accounts, nearly 150 times.
POTUS
The Guardian

Mongolia under pressure to align with Russia and China

Mongolia, a squeezed outpost of democracy in north-east Asia, is under renewed pressure from its authoritarian neighbours, Russia and China, to shed its independence and form a triangle of anti-western cooperation in the wake of the war in Ukraine. The country is doggedly pursuing a path of neutrality, coupled with...
CHINA
AFP

Horsemeat traffickers on trial in France in new industry scandal

Eighteen people went on trial in France on Tuesday accused of running a Europe-wide giant horsemeat trading network involving produce not cleared for human consumption. The case coming to trial in the southern port city of Marseille is the biggest horsemeat scandal since 2013, when millions of ready meals were withdrawn from stores across Europe after they were found to contain horsemeat instead of only beef as indicated on the label.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy