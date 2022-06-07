Macron faces backlash after call to not 'humiliate' Russia

Activists and dissidents in exile across the world are being targeted by their repressive home governments, which are using increasingly aggressive tactics, including in the US, according to a new report.Pro-democracy think tank and watchdog Freedom House said in a report published on Thursday that they registered 85 new incidents of “public, direct, physical incidents of transnational repression” last year. Between 2014 and the end of 2021, the total number of such incidents was 735. The watchdog discovered that Iran, China, Egypt, Russia, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, and other countries have deployed such strategies within the United States. Those governments...

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 7 DAYS AGO