Demolition Delay Application: 60 Matchett Street, Brighton
The Boston Landmarks Commission (BLC) has received an application to demolish the residential building at 60 Matchett Street in Brighton.
60 Matchett Street, Brighton, 02135, parcel #2203641000, demo application date is June 7, 2022.
If the building is determined to be historically significant, the Boston Landmarks Commission will schedule a public hearing. You can view notices about upcoming Boston Landmarks Commission public hearings online.
