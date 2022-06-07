Demolition Delay Application: 120 West 4th Street, South Boston

The Boston Landmarks Commission (BLC) has received an application to demolish the commercial building at 120 West 4th Street in South Boston.

120 West 4th Street, South Boston, 02127, parcel #0600155000, demo application date is June 7, 2022.

If the building is determined to be historically significant, the Boston Landmarks Commission will schedule a public hearing. You can view notices about upcoming Boston Landmarks Commission public hearings online.

If you have any questions about a project, please contact your local representatives.