Twin Falls, ID

Win ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ on Digital

By Nate Bird
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 2 days ago
This is your chance to experience the latest in the Wizarding World, from the comfort of your own couch. Enter now to win 'The Secrets of Dumbledore' on digital....

Enjoy Multiple ‘Days’ Events in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley this Weekend

Another week is coming to an end, the weather is beginning to feel more summerlike and a weekend full of events and activities is beginning. With nicer weather comes more events and it seems that there is plenty to do every weekend this time of year. Rest in the winter, because right now is time to get out, enjoy the fresh air, and have fun at all the events taking place around Twin Falls and the Magic Valley. Here is what you can do to get out of the house this weekend and have some fun.
Twin Falls Walmart Has Removed Closure Notice

UPDATE: Walmart in Twin Falls has removed the notice that their store is closed. We will update information as it becomes available. The Twin Falls Walmart has temporarily closed down its grocery side of the store. As of right now, Walmart has not made an official statement. The only thing...
Southern Idaho Pride Hosting Free Family Friendly Event In Twin Falls

Southern Idaho Pride 2022 is happening this weekend in Downtown Twin Falls. The free event is family-friendly and everyone is invited. Pride is happening this Saturday, June 11th, from 10 am until 6 pm at Twin Falls City Park. Southern Idaho Pride is a non-profit organization that supports LGBTQ+ people in Idaho. Southern Idaho Pride states that they educate, help represent, and celebrate the community year-round.
ATV Trails Ascend 9,000 Ft Of Vivid Flowers North Of Twin Falls

For owners of off-highway vehicles (OHVs) including side-by-sides, dirt bikes, and ATVs that enjoy rides offering scenic beauty and incredible views, there's a network of trails in the mountains of Camas County that are hard to top. The forest service trails that immerse visitors in the incredible floral blooms of the area's marshlands located 120 miles northwest of Twin Falls make for an unforgettable southern Idaho trip.
Opposition to Idaho Wind Farms Fierce and Growing

America is said to be a deeply divided country. Want to unite your neighbors? Propose a wind farm in their backyard. I’m telling you, I’ve been on-air in southern Idaho for 7 and a half years and I’ve never seen anything like the opposition to the three proposed turbine farms that would occupy a couple of hundred thousand acres. Joan Hurlock is a concerned citizen of Buhl. The retired Capitol Police Officer came to Idaho from Washington to live out her life in the splendor of the high desert. She's now among the leading voices battling the proposed turbines.
WARNING: Throwing Rocks from This Idaho Bridge Will Land You in Jail

There is a picture I remember seeing of a woman who fell from the Empire State Building. I was a little boy and found it very disturbing. When she finally came to a stop atop a parked car, her impact crushed the vehicle. I toured the building twenty years ago and was warned a coin tossed from the upper floors could potentially slice through an innocent person below. If you get caught behaving like an immature idiot, you’ll find yourself in serious trouble.
Magic Valley Dairy Days: A Fun Weekend of Family Activities

On June 10 and 11, 2022, Wendell, Idaho is hosting the annual Magic Valley Dairy Days celebration. This event is a great opportunity for families to come out and enjoy some fun activities together. There will be food vendors, live music, and a parade. And of course, no celebration of the dairy industry would be complete without some delicious ice cream! So make sure to come out and join us this weekend in Wendell for some fun family activities.
Farmers Market in Magic Valley Is Fun For the Whole Family

Summer is here and the warmer weather means it is time to get into swimming shape by eating healthier, as well as it means that farmer's markets are reopening. Idaho has some of the best and most fresh vegetables and fruits, and nothing tastes better than buying them fresh and locally grown. There are multiple options for farmers markets when it comes to the Magic Valley, but there is one in the area that is a little different than the rest if you are willing to make a little bit of a Sunday drive.
Twin Falls Movie Theater Offering Shows For One Dollar This Summer

Magic Valley Cinema 13 in Twin Falls has started its summer matinee special every Tuesday and Wednesday. Select shows are one dollar per ticket. Every Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 am you can check out select movies for one dollar per ticket. Many of the shows are aimed at children. However, adults are allowed to join as well. I am wondering if it would be weird if I went alone, without children.
Fuel Costs Force Many to Avoid Boating in the Magic Valley

People simply can’t afford the trip. The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is bearing witness to some economic issues. Fewer people are coming from other states or traveling from the Treasure Valley for boating, kayaking, or boarding on the Snake River off Centennial Park. Deputies can tell by the number of inspections, parking spaces available, and tickets written. Most of the people taking advantage of recreational opportunities on the river in recent weeks are much more local.
More Sturgeon from New Magic Valley Hatchery Stocked in Snake River

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-Several hundred young sturgeon have been stocked at several locations along the Snake River in the Magic Valley from a new partnership to produce thousands of the big fish a year. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said nearly 400 12-inch, one-year old sturgeon were recently released at Relish Beach, Bell Rapids, Thousand Springs and Niagara Springs Creek. It was the second release of young fish from the new Niagara Springs sturgeon hatchery just south of Wendell in the Snake River Canyon. The hatchery is a joint venture by Idaho Fish and Game and Idaho Power Company. The goal is to raise 2,500 sturgeon at the hatchery that will be stocked across Southern Idaho. Sturgeon, the largest fresh-water fish in North America, can be fished in Idaho but, must be released. The ancient fish can live to 100 years old and grow to more than 1,200 pounds.
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

