ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chenango County, NY

New York Road Trip! Destination: Chenango County!

By BIG CHUCK
WZOZ 103.1
WZOZ 103.1
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This begins a series of articles which will spotlight many, if not all, of the counties in Upstate New York. These articles are meant to tempt you out of your chair and into your car for a summer road trip. There is so much to see in our many counties, so...

wzozfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
WZOZ 103.1

Utica New York’s Greatest German Summer Event Returns For 2022

Utica New York is ready to celebrate German culture once again. Save the date because the Bavarian Festival is back. The 2022 Bavarian Festival runs from 5PM - 10PM on Friday July 15th and Saturday July 16th, and Sunday July 17th from noon - 4PM. It all takes place at the Utica Maennerchor in Marcy. The cost for adults is $5. Children under 12 are free.
UTICA, NY
WZOZ 103.1

Go Cruisin’! Take A Scenic & Historic Boat Tour Along the Mohawk River

There is something new to do this summer at the Mohawk Harbor. Discover Schenectady has announced the Mohawk River Boat Tours!. Starting Friday, June 10th, you will be able to take a two-hour scenic boat ride along the Mohawk River. The tour begins at Lock 7 and cruises the Mohawk River to Lock 8. It is open to everyone. Residents and visitors will be comfortable on a twenty-five-foot Tritoon boat. It is similar to a pontoon boat only larger. There will be a maximum of eight people per boat.
MOHAWK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Sherburne, NY
City
Edmeston, NY
City
New Berlin, NY
Chenango County, NY
Government
City
Norwich, NY
City
Bainbridge, NY
City
Oxford, NY
County
Chenango County, NY
City
Berlin, NY
New York City, NY
Government
WZOZ 103.1

Upstate NY Twill be Getting Medieval on Thee this Weekend

If you're craving a little bit of medieval mayhem this weekend, thou shall check out the Renaissance Festival happening this weekend at Indian Ladder Farms in Altamont. Interestingly enough, my nephew, Nick turned me on to this a few weeks ago, asking if we'd be bringing Master Brody (my son) to the event, and had he not informed me, I don't think I would have known.
ALTAMONT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mansions#County Seat#Central New York
WZOZ 103.1

The Wait Is Almost Over For ‘Social Eats’ Restaurant Opening in Oneonta, NY

When people say, "Timing is everything", they couldn't be more right and here's a perfect example of great timing: Michelle Iannelli-Rubin of Oneonta and her big idea to open a cafe-style restaurant called "Social Eats Project 607" at 546 Main St., in Oneonta. It was an idea of Iannelli-Rubin's that was inspired by a cause-driven business model that she learned of seven years ago. After doing plenty of research on how to create a business that is for-profit but also gives back to the community in different ways, she came up with Social Eats Project 607. As someone who has been very involved in many of Oneonta's social service non-profits over the years, Ianelli-Rubin understands that many area residents are struggling in different ways and has a desire to make a positive impact on the community with her unusual eatery.
ONEONTA, NY
WZOZ 103.1

3rd Annual Run Against Racism Taking Place In Utica New York

Take part in Utica New York's Juneteenth celebration with the 3rd Annual Run Against Racism. This year's event will be a live event on Saturday June 18th at Kemble Park in Utica. There will be a kids run at 8:30am, and the 5K run/walk will begin at 9am. In addition to the live event, they are also offering a virtual option for people to participate who cannot attend.
UTICA, NY
WZOZ 103.1

Truck Goes Up In Flames On Busy Oneonta Street [Video]

Oneonta firefighters have been keeping very busy this spring and when emergencies like yesterday's happen, we're all glad that we have a fire department with a crew ready to go, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week!. Yesterday, late afternoon, the Oneonta Fire Department (OFD) reported and responded to...
ONEONTA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Politics
WZOZ 103.1

Oneonta, NY Makes the Grade As One Of 10 Best College Towns in Northeast

Oneonta, NY has a new feather in its cap having just been named as one of the 10 “Best College Towns in the Northeast” for quality of life as a student according to rentcafe.com which ranked college towns based in the U.S. northeast. Each town had to have a total population of between 10,000 and 300,000 where the student population was at least 25% of that population.
ONEONTA, NY
WZOZ 103.1

Hilary Swank Rescues Dog in Albany – What ‘Undisclosed’ Movie is She Filming Here?

Hilary Swank helped rescue a dog in Albany, but what exactly is she doing here? We think we figured out the "undisclosed" movie she's filming, and it looks amazing!. Surely you've seen the image now; Academy Award-winning actress Hilary Swank alongside Albany resident Chelsea Blackwell, posing in downtown Albany with Blackwell's dog Blue who apparently was lost for an hour or so.
ALBANY, NY
WZOZ 103.1

Which Fireworks Are Legal And Illegal In Upstate New York?

What type of fireworks are legal, and considered illegal, here in Upstate New York for 2022?. If you remember correctly, a certain type of fireworks were legalized in New York state a few years ago. Each county of course also has different rules and regulations. However, for the most part, here's what we know thanks to Spectrum:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WZOZ 103.1

Major Water Main Break In The City Of Oneonta

As many as a dozen emergency workers responded to a major water main break Friday at the intersection of West and Clinton Streets in the City of Oneonta. There is no estimate of how many customers may have been affected or when repairs can be completed. “The break is unrelated...
ONEONTA, NY
WZOZ 103.1

Worcester Man Shines Spotlight On Otsego’s Incredible Forests and Parks With 200 Mile Fundraising Hike

You wouldn't believe how many state forests and state parks Otsego County, NY has! According to Otsego 2000, a driving force behind promoting outdoor recreation in beautiful Otsego County with the Otsego Outdoors seasonal octet challenges, there are a whopping 21 state forests and 4 state parks in the county and there's a Worcester outdoor enthusiast who just set out to walk them all starting yesterday.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WZOZ 103.1

Grey Poupon Mustard Ice Cream Is a Thing Now

It's time for some special summer flavors of ice cream. The Van Leeuwen Ice Cream company has been surprising us for a few years now with their unique flavors. Released on the first of June, the Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Company has come up with five new flavors for you to enjoy this summer:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WZOZ 103.1

WZOZ 103.1

Oneonta, NY
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WZOZ 103.1 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy