Info from Licensor: Sean decided to drive his tractor over a freshly poured load of sand. The tractor just underwent a pully swap making it slightly faster and there is not a safety mechanism for the machine to turn off when it detects no one on the seat. Sean makes it over the sand mound and proceeds to gloat and show off by leaning back and holding on with one hand. The tractor suddenly gets away from him, he stumbles off the machine but manages to grab onto the seat, being dragged until he manages to pull himself up and switch the key off.

WEIDMAN, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO