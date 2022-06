The City of Golden Valley's Fire and Police Department each launched their own Facebook pages to accompany their existing department Twitter pages. The new pages will be used to share fire and police information such as safety tips and community outreach events, and if needed, to notify the public about emergencies. Public safety emergencies will also be shared to the City's general social media accounts when needing to reach a larger audience.

GOLDEN VALLEY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO