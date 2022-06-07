sweetgreen is opening in Walnut Creek

Baltaire in Brentwood will hold a graduation brunch buffet on June 12 from 11;00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. as announced on their Instagram account. Reservations are available at Baltaire.com. The buffet is priced at $155 per person and $50 per child. It will come with a seafood raw bar with market selections curated by the chef, a carving board with prime rib, a leg of lamb, honey glazed ham and roasted salmon. Breakfast items will include French toast, eggs benedict, Shakshuka, Chilaquiles, scrambled eggs, Nueske bacon, chicken sausage and crispy potatoes. They will serve three salads, wedge, greek and a roasted broccolini. Pastries and desserts will be offered and there will be an extensive cocktail menu and wine list available as well.

