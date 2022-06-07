ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, CA

sweetgreen is opening in Walnut Creek

diablomag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're excited to share that sweetgreen is opening in Walnut Creek...

www.diablomag.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheSixFifty.com

New restaurants roundup: Mango, ube and grape sweets take over, local favorites expand and a French bistro arrives

The latest news on eateries opening throughout the Peninsula. Just in time for summer, cooling and colorful desserts are spreading throughout the Peninsula. From golden waffles topped with strawberries and ricotta cheese to dark purple grape bubble tea, there are plenty of new choices for lovers of sweets. Los Altos also gains a second location of one of the region’s only Georgian restaurants, and Francophiles can head down to Los Gatos to spend a sunny afternoon at a Parisian bistro.
LOS ALTOS, CA
sonomamag.com

Secret Wine Garden with Delicious Food Reopens in Sonoma

After a lengthy renovation, Sonoma’s Kivelstadt Cellars has reopened with Chef Jennifer McMurry (formerly of Dillon Beach Coastal Kitchen and Viola Restaurant) at the helm. Located at the intersection of Highway 12 and Broadway in Schellville, just south of Sonoma, the once-rundown eatery has been transformed into a sprawling wine garden, restaurant and showcase for its namesake winery. “Hidden gem” is definitely apropos for this secret Sonoma County experience where kids can roam, dogs have their own menu and there’s a tasting lounge for lip-smacking summer sippers like KC Labs Gravignon Blanc, made with sauvignon blanc and Gravenstein apples; Sparkling Chenin Blanc (light and bubbly); and Twice Removed Rosé.
SONOMA, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Brentwood Steakhouse Hosting Graduation Brunch

Baltaire in Brentwood will hold a graduation brunch buffet on June 12 from 11;00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. as announced on their Instagram account. Reservations are available at Baltaire.com. The buffet is priced at $155 per person and $50 per child. It will come with a seafood raw bar with market selections curated by the chef, a carving board with prime rib, a leg of lamb, honey glazed ham and roasted salmon. Breakfast items will include French toast, eggs benedict, Shakshuka, Chilaquiles, scrambled eggs, Nueske bacon, chicken sausage and crispy potatoes. They will serve three salads, wedge, greek and a roasted broccolini. Pastries and desserts will be offered and there will be an extensive cocktail menu and wine list available as well.
BRENTWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Walnut Creek, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
City
Walnut Creek, CA
Walnut Creek, CA
Lifestyle
Walnut Creek, CA
Food & Drinks
sonomamag.com

Acme Burger Is Coming to Petaluma

The recent opening of Crooked Goat’s Petaluma Taproom at 110 Howard St. is big news. But wait, there’s more. Acme Burger has taken over a former gas station on the same property with plans for a collaborative effort, providing food for the taproom and operating independently. After all, what goes better with some dank IPAs than a cheeseburger?
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area begins to swelter as heat wave moves into region

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A high pressure system building over the Pacific began cranking up temperatures across the San Francisco Bay Area Thursday, hours before an excessive heat watch was to go into effect.Thankfully, the National Weather Service has predicted the heat wave and sweltering conditions would be short lived and peak on Friday."Given the warm start to the day and hot temperatures across the interior on Friday, an excessive heat watch remains in effect from 11 a.m.to 10 p.m. for all interior areas away from the coast/bays as well as the Santa Cruz Mountains," the weather service said....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweetgreen#Food Drink#Rsvp
marinmommies.com

Novato Festival of Art, Wine & Music 2022

The Novato Festival of Art, Wine & Music Fun returns June 18, 11 am–7 pm and Sunday, 11 am–6 pm and takes place on Grant Avenue between Redwood and Seventh. Admission is free!. Enjoy live music, vendor booths, food, craft beer and premium wines. Also, the Piccolo Puppet...
NOVATO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Vegetation Fire Jumps to 75-Acres on Marsh Creek Road in Brentwood

At 2:15 pm Thursday, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District responded to a vegetation fire in the area of Marsh Creek Road at Walnut in Brentwood. While responding, engine 59 reported a column of smoke from the station. As units arrived on scene, the fire was determined to be...
BRENTWOOD, CA
sonomamag.com

Sonoma County Hotel Ranks No. 2 in US, According to Yelp

Yelp recently released its annual Top 100 US Hotels list, featuring a lineup of top-rated properties in the country. Among the hotels to make the cut in 2022 is Glen Ellen’s Olea Hotel, which came in on No. 2. Yelp called the hotel “a luxe base camp for exploring California wine country.”
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
northbaystageandscreen.com

More info on Santa Rosa’s newest entertainment venue

Recent news about the relocation of Santa Rosa’s Left Edge Theatre from the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts to something called “The California” led many people to ask “What is ‘The California’?”. Well, The California is a new arts and entertainment venue that...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Migrating whales putting on show in San Francisco Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- There are so many unique things about the San Francisco Bay, but there's one experience that seems to be moving closer – whale watching.  The San Francisco Whale Tours gathers people near and far to see whales sprouting and slapping their tails, but recently people have spotted the migrating marine behemoths from The Embarcadero or on the ferry to Sausalito.  Jennifer Carson and Peter Reed drove to San Francisco from Reno to board a 65-food catamaran named the 'Kitty Kat.'. "It was thrilling, so exciting. I just loved it.," said Carson. "I'd love to do it...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy