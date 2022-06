MERTZON, TX – The body of a missing San Angelo man is believed to have been found buried on a ranch in Irion County. According to members of the family, on Jun. 8, the body of Shawn Clark AKA Turbo, 43, of San Angelo has been located in the county west of Tom Green County but despite information obtained from the family the Irion County Sheriff's Office forwarded San Angelo LIVE! to the San Angelo Police Department.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO