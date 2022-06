Asbestos piles will be removed from the Tech City site in Ulster County, N.Y. under an agreement with iPark 87, LLC, according to the EPA Thursday. The site is a former IBM computer manufacturing facility that had been in operation for more than 30 years until 1998, when it was sold. It was re-branded as Tech City and operated as a multi-tenant industrial park.

ULSTER COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO