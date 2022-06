(The Center Square) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued an executive order Friday reinstating the state's School Safety Commission. "The recent violence in Texas was a stark reminder that the work of securing our schools is never done," Hutchinson said in a news release. "That is why I am calling the Arkansas School Safety Commission back into service. Members of the commission, which I created in 2018, submitted thirty significant recommendations in their original 124-page report. School districts around the state have implemented many of the recommendations."

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO