We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: the Milwaukee Public Museum as you know it is not long for this world. Like, they plan to forever close the old one and open a new (state-of-the-art, much-smaller) one just north of the Deer District, in the city’s Haymarket neighborhood, in 2026. If you love the old/current MPM, now’s the time to visit.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO