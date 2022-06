BEVERLY – A Commuter Rail train derailed before the evening commute in Beverly on Wednesday.Keolis, the contractor that runs the Commuter Rail system for the MBTA, described the incident as a "low speed, upright" derailment on the Newburyport Line. There were 10 passengers on the train at the time and no injuries were reported. The train from Rockport to Boston was traveling over a track switch when it derailed. Several trains from both Newburyport and Rockport had to be canceled. The passengers were transferred to a shuttle bus to take them to Boston. A crane was brought to the area to re-rail the three cars that came off the tracks. Keolis said late Wednesday night that rail service will return to normal for the Thursday morning commute.The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

3 DAYS AGO