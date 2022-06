On the site of a former driving range on Oleander Drive in Wilmington, developers expect to break ground this year on 345 apartments. The Range on Oleander, which will include about 14,000 square feet of commercial space in addition to the residential units and amenities, could be on the rise by September, said McKay Siegel of development firm East West Partners, who leads Wilmington area projects for the company.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO