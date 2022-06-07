ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Francois County, MO

St. Francois County Crash

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Francois County, MO) A Farmington woman, 38 year old Sarah R. Dolan, is recovering from moderate injuries after...

kjluradio.com

Deadly semi crash in Franklin County shuts down I-44 for hours

One man dies and another is seriously injured when a semi wrecks in southern Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ruslan Kraievskyi, 36, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was driving on I-44 early Saturday morning just north of Sullivan when his truck traveled off the road, into the median. The semi entered Winsel Creek, striking an embankment, then caught on fire.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Farmington man dies in motorcycle crash south of Festus

A Farmington man died Wednesday evening, June 8, when he was riding a motorcycle on Hwy. 67 south of Meyer Road south of Festus and ran into a tractor-trailer, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At about 6:15 p.m., Levi D. Ray, 21, of Farmington was riding a 2004 Yamaha...
FESTUS, MO
Washington Missourian

Lonedell man charged as driver in hit-and-run

A Londell man has been charged in connection to a hit and run. Michael R. Osborn, 38, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in physical injury, a Class E felony that carries one to four years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines. While...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus driver hurt SUV crashes into trees

Laura A. Stokes, 41, of Festus was injured Wednesday morning, June 8, in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. T south of Plattin School Road south of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10:50 a.m., Stokes was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Suburban north on the highway and ran off...
FESTUS, MO
Washington Missourian

I-44 closed near Stanton due to crash

**This story is outdated. An updated post has been made.**. At least one lane of both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 44 have reopened Saturday morning. The interstate, which sees more than 34,000 motorists per day, was closed following an early morning vehicle crash, according to information from the Missouri Department of Transportation's Traveler Map.
STANTON, MO
darnews.com

Injuries reported in Shelby Road accident

At approximately 11:30 a.m., a wreck occurred on Shelby Road in front of 10Box when a Mini Cooper and a Kia Rondo collided, according to staff at the scene. Minor injuries were reported by both drivers. One driver was transported to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center by ambulance. Poplar Bluff Fire Department, Poplar Bluff Police Department and Butler County EMS responded.
kfmo.com

Farmington Man Dies in Crash

(Jefferson County, MO) A man from Farmington, 21 year old Levi D. Ray, is dead after he was killed in a motorcycle accident in Jefferson County Wednesday evening. Highway Patrol reports indicate the wreck took place at 6:15 as a diesel truck, driven by 45 year old Juan Jose Almanza Yepez of Salamanca, Mexico, was headed south on Highway 67, south of Meyer Road. Ray's motorcycle was approaching the truck when the two collided. He was thrown off and struck a unit the diesel was towing. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Ray was wearing a safety device when the accident took place. Almanza Yepez was not injured.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Police identify woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Ferguson

FERGUSON — A woman died and two people were seriously injured Tuesday night in a four-vehicle crash at a Ferguson intersection where another fatal wreck happened in January. Police said the latest fatal crash happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday at North Elizabeth and Hereford avenues. Ferguson police Chief Frank McCall Jr. told the Post-Dispatch that 29-year-old Kaylin Santorski died in the crash.
FERGUSON, MO
KMOV

1 dead after two-car crash that shuts down I-70

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a two-car crash on Interstate 70 late Thursday night. An initial investigation showed a Volkswagen Jetta was traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 in the far right lane. The Jetta drove on the shoulder and hit the left back corner of a Volvo tractor truck that was parked on the same shoulder. The crash cut the doors off the right side of the Jetta before it rotated causing a passenger to be ejected.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Wamac man injured when SUV falls on him

The Centralia Fire Protection District says a Wamac man was injured when the SUV he was working on Tuesday afternoon fell on him. Chief Ross Boshera reports something happened to the jack holding up the vehicle causing it to partially fall on John Gibson of the Brookside Mobile Home Park.
CENTRALIA, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

No injuries reported after tank explosion at Missouri business

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KSDK) — A tank exploded while workers were trying to move tar at a Hazelwood, Missouri asphalt business Thursday morning. Photos from the Hazelwood Fire Department show a 25-foot-tall tank that appears to be collapsed. Dark heavy smoke was pouring out of the structure. A...
HAZELWOOD, MO
KMOV

Couple sent to hospital after stabbing in South City, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A couple was sent to the hospital after a physical argument led to a stabbing in South City Saturday morning. The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Senate. Reports say a 31-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were drinking at a bar and started arguing.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

