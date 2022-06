Click here to read the full article. Florida’s bid for a Michelin Guide has paid off—quite literally. After the Sunshine State’s tourism board paid $150,000 for the Michelin Guide to come and rate its restaurants, 15 Florida spots are now the lucky recipients of coveted Michelin stars. Michelin released its new ratings on Thursday, bringing the tire company-turned-gastronomic guide to a fifth American locale (joining California, Chicago, Washington, DC and New York). In all, there are now four one-star restaurants in Orlando, 10 one-star restaurants in Miami and one two-star restaurant in Miami. The highest honors went to L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO