A knife was reportedly found Thursday at a Fall River Middle School. According to Captain Barden Castro, on Thursday, the School Resource Officer assigned to the Edmund P. Talbot Middle School was informed by school administration that a student was reporting having viewed a video of two Talbot students – one armed with a knife and the other armed with what appeared to be a firearm. The video was described as a group chat with the participants in different physical locations. Based on the information, a shelter in place order was given by the School Principal.

1 DAY AGO