VALDOSTA – Taavon Gamble says organization is as much an asset as creativity in preparing for the opening of a Peach State Summer Theatre musical. "It is a test of organizational skills. You have to be organized coming in," Gamble said, adding there are only less than a couple handful of days to rehearse a show – as well as rehearsing and performing two other productions. "So, you come in with a lot of it prepared."

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO