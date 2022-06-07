ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Gun control - latest: Matthew McConaughey pounds lectern in emotional call for change after Uvalde massacre

By John Bowden
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=025Xsc_0g3RgjSt00

The House Oversight Committee is meeting on Wednesday for its own response to the twin massacres in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York following the Senate Judiciary Committee ’s hearing on Tuesday regarding the rise of domestic terrorism.

Loved ones of victims in the two shootings will be on Capitol Hill for the first time since the two tragedies unfolded as a bipartisan group in the Senate meets to discuss a path forward on firearms and school security legislation.

“This hearing is ultimately about saving lives, and I hope it will galvanize my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass legislation to do just that,” Oversight chairwoman Carolyn Maloney said in a statement.

Lawmakers are debating a number of potential responses to the two deadly shootings, which both involved AR-15-styled rifles wielded by suspects under the age of 21. The suspect in Buffalo, unlike in Uvalde, is thought to have had a clear racist motive for his attack.

But any path to legislation reaching Joe Biden’s desk must pass through the evenly-divided Senate, where it will need the votes of at least ten Republicans to pass.

Comments / 2

Flamming Remy
3d ago

If you think any of these politicians are actually sad about kids dying, you are gravely mistaken. If anything, they are happy because their supporters will love them even more for trying to push gun control

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Buffalo, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
washingtonlatest.com

What Does It Mean When Greg Abbott Calls the Uvalde Gunman ‘Evil’?

Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, began his press conference on the day of the Uvalde massacre not with policy but theology. He said, “Evil swept across Uvalde today. Anyone who shoots his grandmother in the face must have evil in his heart, but it is far more evil for someone to gun down little kids.”
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
ValleyCentral

Beto O’Rourke speaks on gun reform in McAllen

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – ‘Beto’ O’rourke spoke in McAllen following the mass shooting in Uvalde addressing gun reform. A 19-year-old McAllen native spoke to the gubernatorial candidate about his experience with gun violence in school. “While attending college they arrested a professor at my school because he was planning on doing a mass shooting,” said […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Domestic Terrorism#Politics Federal#Capitol Hill#Republicans
texasgopvote.com

Segregation Did Happen in Texas Classroom!

The rights of parents are being circumvented by some school districts who are experimenting on Texas students. How many parents know this? How many parents are fearful of retribution? How many parents look the other way or are in denial?. It’s time for parents to stand against these tyrannical school...
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

New Texas gun restrictions are unlikely in the wake of Uvalde. Here’s why

The Texas Senate and House of Representatives have each formed special committees to find solutions in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that killed 21 people. Gov. Greg Abbott requested Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan establish the special committees, with the goal of exploring five topics to prevent future school shootings.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Senate
texassignal.com

Texas GOP: Drag Shows Are Hurting Children, Not Guns

After 19 children and two teachers were killed in Uvalde, Texas, Republicans in the state said they are taking the necessary steps to protect kids: banning them from drag shows. This urgency for “protection” comes after Texas Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, issued a statement on Monday promising to file...
TEXAS STATE
sachsenews.com

Abbott calls for legislative action

Gov. Greg Abbott sent a joint letter Wednesday, June 1, to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan requesting the Texas Legislative leaders convene special committees following the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that left 19 children and two teachers dead. The committees are charged with...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

The Independent

690K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy