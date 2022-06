DENVER (CBS4) – Some Republicans are crying foul over ads aimed at influencing the outcome of two key races. The ads are paid for by Democrats and are part of a ruse to get Republicans to nominate candidates who have more extreme positions, and that Democrats see as easier to beat in November. A PAC called Democratic Colorado is paying for one of the ads. According to the Colorado Sun, it’s spent $1.3 million to keep the ad in heavy rotation and keep U.S. Senate candidate Ron Hanks from winning. At least, that’s what a spokesperson for the PAC says. Former Republican...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO