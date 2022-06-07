ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beatles opened for touring band

By Gary Kubota
mauinow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSongwriter Hall of Fame recipient Felix Cavaliere said his song “My Hawaii” came to him from the warm receptive atmosphere whenever he visited the Hawaiian Islands on tour. “The warmth of the people is what inspired it,” he said. “My Hawaii was written in response to the...

