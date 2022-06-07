ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If You Need To Break Up With Someone, Do It From This Location

By Crystal Aminzadeh
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 3 days ago

Breaking up with someone is always tough and not ideal, and most people may want to resort to the least confrontational way to do it.

However, Ryan Seacrest shared on-air what psychologists are saying will have the best outcome if done in a specific location…

That place is?

THEIR HOME.

It’s their private space so they will be able to express their emotions freely. It also gives you the option to leave while they stay put.

Photo: Pexels

