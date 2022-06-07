ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes, TX

Mercedes recalls 1M vehicles due to brake issue

By Nexstar Media Wire, Janye Killelea
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25TZLd_0g3RdYoP00

CHICAGO ( WGN ) – Mercedes-Benz has issued a recall for nearly one million vehicles worldwide due to concerns of possible brake failure.

The recall affects various models of the German automaker’s ML and GL-Class series as well as their R-Class luxury crossovers sold between 2004 and 2015.

FORMULA SHORTAGE: Need to find baby formula? Texas mother creates interactive map for parents in need

According to the company, there are problems with the power-braking mechanism due to corrosion in the joint area of the brake booster.

This could force the driver to put more pressure on the brake pedal to slow the vehicle, possibly create a longer stopping distance, or cause the brake system to stop functioning altogether.

The Mercedes-Benz recall is effective immediately and they are contacting owners whose vehicles may be affected.

The company says they will need to inspect the potentially faulty parts to see if they need replacement, and they’re asking affected customers not to drive their vehicles until they can be inspected.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Body found in Greenbrier County identified

UPDATE: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 3:45 PM: WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — According to Chief Scott Teubert, of the White Sulphur Springs Police Department, the body found on Monday, June 6 has been identified. According to police, John H. Deaver, 65, was identified by the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston. Deaver, who had […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Two men arrested after gas equipment stolen

HARPER, WV (WVNS) — Diversified Energy, an energy company focused on natural gas, has had a string of thefts of their equipment from sites. These incidents have led to the company installing electronic devices that can alert them when their equipment has been stolen. On June 7, 2022, Diversified Energy was alerted that items from […]
HARPER, WV
WVNS

GOV. JUSTICE: Special session for gas tax holiday is ‘waste of time’ and will ‘only cost taxpayers money’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A proposed gas tax holiday will not be providing much-needed relief to the pockets of Mountain State residents. The state’s average price per gallon reached $4.74 on Tuesday, just 18¢ below the national average. In a press conference Wednesday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced he will not call a special […]
GAS PRICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Mercedes, TX
Cars
City
Mercedes, TX
Local
Texas Cars
WVNS

Caution advised after car accident in Daniels

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Drivers in the Daniels area are being advised to take caution passing through the area due to a car accident. Raleigh County Dispatch has confirmed that a two car accident occurred around 4p.m. today, June, 8, 2022 in Daniels. At the intersection of Ritter Dr. and C & O Dam Rd, […]
WVNS

Food Truck Frenzy returns to Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Princeton’s third annual Food Truck Frenzy is set to return later this month. The Chuck Mathena Center, Community Connections, Inc. and Mountain Event Promotions are joining together to host the third annual Food Truck Frenzy & Festival. The festival will be held outside of the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton on June 25, […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

WV in top 10 states to land remote job, study finds

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is in the top 10 states for getting a remote job according to FlexJobs, a database for remote positions. FlexJobs ranked all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. based on their ratios of remote jobs in the FlexJobs database to active job seekers. West Virginia ranked number nine. In order […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brake#Vehicles#Braking#The Recall#German#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

Barricaded suspect shot by SWAT Team in Wood County after domestic disturbance

WAVERLY, WV (WVNS) — A person was shot after they barricaded themselves from law enforcement following a domestic disturbance in Waverly. Officials in Wood County say a member of the SWAT Team shot the suspect and they were taken to a local hospital for treatment. There is no word on the extent of their injuries. […]
WVNS

New River Gorge to host Grandfamilies Fishing Days

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS)– A lot of grandparents like to spend time with their grandchildren and one of the best ways to enjoy time together is by doing a little fishing. The New River Gorge National Park and Peserve is hosting a series of Grandfamilies Fishing Days this month. They’re designed for grandparents raising their […]
HINTON, WV
WVNS

Anti-Rabies clinic makes stops around Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Assessors office kicked off the 2022 anti-rabies clinic on Saturday, June 4, 2022, as they set up at different locations across the area. On Thursday, June 9, they went out to the Ghent Fire station to offer various vaccinations for dogs and cats. They also offered dog […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

New business is blooming in Fayette County

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Business is blooming in Fayette County as Blooms by Bessie’s celebrates its grand opening. The store is located on Main Street in Oak Hill. A ribbon-cutting for the new business was held on June 9, 2022. You can find all sorts of plants and flowers at Blooms by Bessie’s. Owners said […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Cars
WVNS

Tennessee murder suspect found in Kentucky

ASHLAND, KY — A man wanted for murder out of Tennessee was arrested in Ashland on Monday. Trooper Shane Goodall with the Kentucky State Police says that 43-year-old Bradley Miller was found on Monday after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation pinged his phone and determined that he was in the Tri-State area. Law enforcement observed […]
ASHLAND, KY
WVNS

Crews respond to crash on Rt. 19

GHENT, W (WVNS)– Crews are responding to a single-car crash on Rt. 19. Ghent Fire Department in responding. Crews on the scene told us the driver had minor bumps and scrapes. Appalachian Electric Power is out to repair damages, the road is down to one lane during the repairs.
GHENT, WV
WVNS

Local Juneteenth event comes back to Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Juneteenth is a day set aside to recognize and celebrate the ending of slavery in the United States. Residents in Bluefield plan to celebrate for two days. The second annual Freedom and Heritage Celebration plans to commemorate African American heritage. All of the fun starts on Monday, June 20 featuring a DJ, food […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

WVNS

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy