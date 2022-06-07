ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Is tipping out of control? Americans divided on issue

By Elizabeth Jassin
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TK6IC_0g3RclNB00

( NewsNation ) — Did you leave a tip?

More specifically, should you leave a tip for service that you’re actually doing yourself?

NewsNation asked its Twitter followers if the pressure to tip has gotten out of control.

The results were close: 50.4% said yes, that we have to tip on everything these days, while 49.6% said that since the pandemic, people deserve tips more than ever.

According to a new CreditCards.com tipping survey , Americans are slightly worse tippers than they were before the pandemic.

“Inflation is cutting into consumers’ purchasing power and a tight labor market has left many service industry businesses understaffed and struggling to provide top-notch customer experiences,” said CreditCards.com senior industry analyst Ted Rossman.

These 2022 tipping trends revealed that millennial and Gen Z consumers are less likely to tip than older generations: 52% of Gen Z, 60% of millennials, 77% of Gen X, and 87% of baby boomers always tip restaurant servers.

How to stretch your vacation dollars despite inflation

NewsNation reached out to restaurant workers to get their perspective.

“They (Millennials/ Gen Z) tip less,” San Francisco chef and restaurant owner Elias Bikahi told NewsNation.

Bikahi has opened several restaurants across the San Francisco, Bay Area and has found that “old school” people tip all of the time, but the new generation doesn’t.

“I don’t agree that people are tipping less, but I think it has more to do with the amount of services that are asking for tips,” David Knoblauch, a server at a popular Greek restaurant in Chicago, told NewsNation.

Knoblauch says he pretty much always tips 20%, but he doesn’t completely agree that a tip is always necessary for every service.

“At my work, it’s pretty bizarre being the prices are so high. Casual guests seem to slowly be moving towards tipping less. On the other hand, we have mega-rich people who give out-of-this world tips. It isn’t uncommon to get $100 on a $40 tab just because a rich person likes us,” Knoblauch added.

NewsNation also spoke with 27-year-old Patrick Pfohl, who tips on everything.

Wall Street reporter: Plenty of summer jobs for US teens

“I tip all the time. I have a people-pleasing complex, so I just have to. At least 20%, no matter what I do,” Pfohl said.

“I don’t think tipping is out of control. I think companies should pay their employees more though, so it wasn’t as necessary. The only reason, if I am tipping more now than I did prior to COVID, is because I’m making more, so I feel like I have the ability to share generously,” Pfohl added.

Here’s what CreditCards.com found in regards to Americans tipping other service providers:

  • Taxi/rideshare drivers : 43% always tip, 23% tip most of the time, 21% tip sometimes and 13% never tip.
  • Hotel housekeepers : 27% always tip, 21% tip most of the time, 27% tip sometimes and 26% never tip.
  • Coffee shop baristas : 22% always tip, 22% tip most of the time, 33% tip sometimes and 22% never tip.
  • Furniture/appliance delivery workers : 17% always tip, 19% tip most of the time, 23% tip sometimes and 41% never tip.
  • When picking up takeout food : 13% always tip, 17% tip most of the time, 30% tip sometimes and 39% never tip.

The survey also revealed that women tip more generously than men; 78% of women but just 68% of men always tip restaurant servers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Alleged dealer found in possession of $15K of drugs

PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Clinton County arrested an alleged dealer after a search warrant confiscated $15,000 worth of drugs. According to the Pine Creek Township Police Department, on May 6 investigators in the area of the 800 block of East Central Avenue observed a man who they say is a known […]
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police: Man waiting for pizza gets stabbed by neighbor

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested and charged a man with attempted homicide after they say he stabbed his neighbor multiple times. According to the Borough of Berwick Police Department, on May 7, 2022, around 2:30 p.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Spring Garden Avenue for the report of a stabbing. Investigators arrived […]
WBRE

Toddlers play in street while mom buys cigarettes, police say

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police say Mary E. Raudabaugh, mother of four, left her children at home on May 26 to go buy cigarettes at a 7-Eleven. Troopers said they observed two children playing in the street at 9:10 P.M. in Lock Haven, PA, and upon further investigation, found two more children […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Fortune

A record 68% of American households said their savings could cover a $400 emergency in 2021

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last year was a banner year for many American households: Financial well-being reached an all-time high in 2021, as did the share of households that said they could cover a $400 emergency with their savings, according to the Federal Reserve.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Greek Restaurant#Millennials#Coffee Shop#Wall Street#Creditcards Com#Newsnation
Daily Mail

Almost 60% of Americans blame Biden for inflation as MILLIONS put off retirement due to rising prices and six-in-ten young Americans put off savings: surveys say

Millions of Americans are putting off retirement as inflation continues to soar and President Joe Biden takes the brunt of the blame. A new survey, conducted by BMO, shows that 25 percent of Americans are considering putting off retirement as the US experiences seemingly runaway inflation that is devaluing savings accounts.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Gen Z and millennials are having the hardest time paying off their cars, and it speaks to their economic pain

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. With record inflation hiking up prices for everything from groceries to rent, and economists and industry leaders speculating about a recession on the horizon—or maybe already here, according to Cardi B—it’s a hard time for young Americans in this economy.
BUSINESS
CNBC

42% of Americans say money has a negative impact on their mental health

A host of financial concerns have taken a toll on Americans' wallets and their mental health, from high inflation and whiplashing markets to general economic uncertainty. Some 42% of U.S. adults said that money has a negative impact on their mental health, according to a survey from Bankrate. The study included nearly 2,500 American adults and took place between April 6 and 8.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
Fast Company

Are you wealthy? Here’s how much money Americans say they need to live comfortably

The pandemic was a catalyst for all types of change, and that includes how comfortable many Americans are with their nest eggs. Americans say they need an average net worth of $774,000 to be “financially comfortable,” and an average net worth of $2.2 million to be “wealthy,” according to the Charles Schwab Modern Wealth Survey 2022.
ECONOMY
WBRE

Pike County drug dealer sentenced to minimum of 15 years

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Paul J. Wassel Jr. of Taylor, PA, was sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in prison on Friday for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in 2020. Pike County officials said officers intercepted and searched Wassel’s car on June 25, 2020, and found 2,300 bags of fentanyl in […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP: Teen assaults man at a Clinton County high school

CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a reported assault that occurred at a Clinton County high school. According to PSP, on April 20 at 3:45 a.m. police were called to Bucktail High School in Chapman Township for a reported assault. Information on the incident is limited at this time. Investigators […]
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Residents shaken up after police standoff

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated to reflect that the man was unarmed contrary to initial reports. PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man barricaded inside his Luzerne County home leads to an hours-long standoff with state and local police. It all happened at the East Mountain Ridge Mobile Home Park in Plains […]
WBRE

Two inmates charged with possessing weapons and drugs

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Two federal inmates have been charged separately with having weapons and drugs while in prison. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said two federal inmates were indicted on Tuesday by a grand jury for possessing ‘contraband’ while still in prison. According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, […]
ALLENWOOD, PA
WBRE

Lackawanna County inmate’s death ruled a homicide

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— A Lackawanna County inmate’s death was ruled a homicide by the Lackawanna County Coroner on June 7. Tim Rowland, Chief Lackawanna County Coroner, said Darwin Pasos-Santos, age 32, died on June 1 at Geisinger Community Medical Center due to blunt force head injuries. Officials said Pasos-Santos was admitted to the hospital on […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police investigate Williamsport shooting

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Williamsport Bureau of Police are investigating an early morning shooting. Police were called to the 710 block of Market Street Tuesday at 2:43 a.m. for reports of gunshots. Upon arrival police say they found evidence that shots were fired. No victims were found or reported to police. Police are asking […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Families Need Food Stamps

Inflation has driven up the prices of nearly all goods and services, with prices of necessary items, including groceries, up significantly. The cost of a gallon of milk is up 25% compared to pre-pandemic prices. According to a report by Moody’s Analytics, American families pay $311 more each month, on average, for essential goods compared […]
BUSINESS
WBRE

WBRE

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy