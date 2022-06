NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The SCPA of Texas announced on June 8, 2022 that it will temporarily suspend all intake and adoptions for at least two weeks after at least two dogs were found to be infected with canine distemper virus.Canine distemper virus usually has an incubation period of about two weeks, and authorities hope that this quarantine period will help them monitor and stop the spread of the virus. All dogs will be monitored and tested for infection out of an abundance of caution.The SPCA of Texas' facilities will be closed to all adopters, volunteers, and community members until...

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO