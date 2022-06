EUGENE, Ore. — When it came to Oregon's mood at the end of Friday's session of the NCAA Outdoor Championships, triple jumper Emmanuel Ihemeje perhaps summed it up best. Ihemeje was one of three Ducks to compete on the final day of the men's portion of the meet, and he wasn't the only one of the three with national championship aspirations. But ultimately it was not to be for Ihemeje, nor for Micah Williams in the 100 meters or Aaron Bienenfeld in the 5,000.

