ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Mercedes recalls 1M vehicles due to brake issue

By Nexstar Media Wire, Janye Killelea
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OuczP_0g3RZ8GA00

CHICAGO, Ill. ( WGN ) – Mercedes-Benz has issued a recall for nearly one million vehicles worldwide due to concerns of possible brake failure.

The recall affects various models of the German automaker’s ML and GL-Class series as well as their R-Class luxury crossovers sold between 2004 and 2015.

How to get free replacement Jif peanut butter after the recall

According to the company, there are problems with the power-braking mechanism due to corrosion in the joint area of the brake booster.

This could force the driver to put more pressure on the brake pedal to slow the vehicle, possibly create a longer stopping distance, or cause the brake system to stop functioning altogether.

The Mercedes-Benz recall is effective immediately and they are contacting owners whose vehicles may be affected.

The company says they will need to inspect the potentially faulty parts to see if they need replacement, and they’re asking affected customers not to drive their vehicles until they can be inspected.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Texas murder suspect arrested in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Texas man accused of murder has been arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail, according to information in the Sedgwick County Jail records and the San Antonio Crime Stoppers. The Sedgwick County Jail Inmate Search shows 55-year-old Vernon Dixon was arrested on an active warrant from Texas. He is […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Child dies in rollover crash in northeast Kansas

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – A child has died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash in the 3900 block of NW Carlson Road. It happened south of Rossville. According to Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill, shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received multiple calls regarding a single-vehicle rollover […]
ROSSVILLE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brake#Vehicles#Braking#The Recall#German#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
KSN News

Kansas man arrested in connection to officer-involved shooting

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Junction City man has been arrested in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Geary County. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) said in a news release that 36-year-old Carlton Solton, Jr. of Junction City, was arrested on Tuesday around 9:15 p.m. after being discharged from a local hospital in […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Cars
KSN News

Hutchinson man charged with selling fentanyl to overdose victim

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hutchinson man has been charged with drug distribution by the Reno County District Attorney’s Office in relation to a fentanyl overdose that resulted in death. According to the Hutchinson Police Department, the Reno County district attorney charged 30-year-old Dustin Bright with the distribution of a controlled substance causing death and […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Family dispute turns to kidnapping in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — What started as a family argument Wednesday turned into a kidnapping, according to the Garden City Police Department. Dispatchers sent police to the 600 block of Labrador Boulevard just after 3 p.m. for a battery-in-progress. But when they got there, the battery was over, and the suspect was gone. Witnesses […]
GARDEN CITY, KS
KSN News

Wichita teen critically injured in shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita teen has been critically injured in a shooting that happened Thursday night in south Wichita. According to Wichita Police Department (WPD) Lieutenant Mike Linnehan, officers received a report of a shooting at 8:07 p.m. in the 2400 block of S Laura. Upon arrival to the scene, Wichita police found […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Keeping the doors open despite the Wichita boil water advisory

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Tuesday afternoon, a boil water advisory was issued for Wichita and its surrounding areas. With water being an everyday essential, about 500,000 people are figuring out workarounds instead of boiling water. Some businesses chose to close up shop Wednesday. In some cases, shutting down is not an option. Despite the […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Coronavirus cases up in Kansas, 130 hospitalized

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus in Kansas has increased by 4,706 since last Wednesday. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said the seven-day average of new cases is 538, increasing 179 over last week. The KDHE tests some of the coronavirus cases for variants. Since last […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas teenager seriously injured during crash

JEWELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A teenager was seriously injured in a crash in Jewell County on Thursday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at 12:25 p.m. on June 9 in the area of Kansas Highway 14 milepost 224.7, a northbound Nissan Frontier left the road and drifted into the ditch. Troopers say the 16-year-old […]
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KDHE rescinds boil water advisory in Wichita, Andover

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The boil water advisory that was in effect for the city of Wichita has been rescinded, according to a news release from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The news release says that the test results came back with no issues, and customers can now begin using their water like […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kingman man dead in semi crash west of town

KINGMAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kingman man has died and another man was seriously injured as a result of a crash with a semi truck on Wednesday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Logs, the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 54 and SW 70th Ave., roughly seven miles west of Kingman. […]
KINGMAN, KS
KSN News

KSN News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy