ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Mercedes recalls 1M vehicles due to brake issue

By Nexstar Media Wire, Janye Killelea
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ms5b3_0g3RYxmp00

CHICAGO ( WGN ) – Mercedes-Benz has issued a recall for nearly one million vehicles worldwide due to concerns of possible brake failure.

The recall affects various models of the German automaker’s ML and GL-Class series as well as their R-Class luxury crossovers sold between 2004 and 2015.

Goodyear agrees to recall RV tires 19 years after last one made

According to the company, there are problems with the power-braking mechanism due to corrosion in the joint area of the brake booster.

This could force the driver to put more pressure on the brake pedal to slow the vehicle, possibly create a longer stopping distance, or cause the brake system to stop functioning altogether.

The Mercedes-Benz recall is effective immediately and they are contacting owners whose vehicles may be affected.

The company says they will need to inspect the potentially faulty parts to see if they need replacement, and they’re asking affected customers not to drive their vehicles until they can be inspected.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brake#Vehicles#Braking#The Recall#German#Goodyear#Rv#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Cars
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Meals on Wheels and NWA seniors feeling impact of high gas and grocery prices

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas seniors are feeling the pressure of rising gas and grocery prices. Susan Moore is the CEO of Our Healthy Communities Incorporated, a non-profit serving Northwest Arkansans 60 years or older through Meals on Wheels. She said many seniors depend on the meals as their only form of nutrition for […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy