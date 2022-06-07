ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario County: Leonard’s Express celebrates construction of new warehouse with ceremony this Thursday

By Hayley Jones
 3 days ago
Transportation company Leonard’s Express will celebrate the construction of its new warehouse at a ceremony this Thursday. The 144,500-square-foot warehouse in Shortsville, Ontario County is comprised of five 20,000-square-foot rooms, each of which can be temperature-controlled between -10 and 45 degrees Fahrenheit. Topping-out ceremony planned for Thursday, June...

