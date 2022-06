CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord woman's choice of a lottery ticket was only $1, but she was able to haul home the jackpot at that price. The North Carolina Lottery announced Wednesday that Bonnie Summers was the winner of the $110,000 jackpot from the drawing on Thursday, June 2. She bought a Quick Pick Cash 5 ticket from the Family Fare on High Point Road in Greensboro, and on Tuesday collected her prize at state headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal withholdings, she took home $78,000.

