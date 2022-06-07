ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Suspect involved in Encino Hospital stabbing charged with three counts of attempted murder

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49rOl8_0g3RVNzI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ax0ha_0g3RVNzI00
Suspect in Encino hospital stabbing identified, held on $3 million bail 00:56

The man arrested for allegedly stabbing a doctor and two nurses at Encino Hospital Medical Center on June 3 was set to be arraigned Tuesday, after being charged with three counts of attempted murder.

Ashkan Amirsoleymani, 35, was arrested following the incident Friday, which was followed-up with an hours-long standoff with LAPD officers while he barricaded himself inside one of the hospital's rooms.

The complaint filed against Amirsoleymani included allegations that the he both used a knife and had five prior convictions for crimes including assault dating back to 2008.

He was also held on a bail set at $3 million.

The initial scene unfolded at around 3 p.m. Friday when authorities were first called to the hospital following reports of a collision in the area. After arriving and finding no evidence of a collision, they left and learned that a person "involved in the potential traffic collision" had entered the hospital, according to LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton.

They were called back to the scene less than an hour later after learning that a suspect armed with a knife was inside the hospital.

It was then that he stabbed the doctor and two nurses, two of which were treated and released from care that same night, and the third who required surgery but was said to be in stable condition.

A nearly five-hour standoff ensued, as the man was barricaded in the hospital until around 8:15 p.m, when authorities were finally able to detain him.

Workers with the hospital were able to reportedly trap him inside of a storage unit, holding the door until a SWAT team had arrived to the scene.

When they arrested him, they found that he had sustained several wounds to his arms, which they deemed were self-inflicted. He was taken to a hospital in Sherman Oaks and treated.

He reportedly entered the hospital seeking treatment for unknown reasons.

Officers on the scene indicated that they had recent run-ins with Amirsoleymani, who was believed to have been arrested at least twice in the past year for attacking police officers.

Comments / 0

Related
Key News Network

LAPD Vehicle Pursuit of FBI Wanted Suspect Ends in Crash

Los Angeles, CA: A high-speed vehicle pursuit involving a wanted suspect terminated Thursday, June 9, at approximately 11:46 p.m. at the intersection of South Hill Street and West 18th Street in Downtown Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department Central Division officers had been searching for the suspect based on a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Suspect with prior DUI convictions arrested after driving drunk and killing a woman

A man with four prior DUI-related convictions was arrested after driving drunk and killing a mother of three. "This suspect's four prior DUI convictions, including a felony, should have been message enough to change his behavior," Rialto Police Chief Mark P. Kling said in a statement. "Instead, his reckless wanton disregard for human life was evident. His selfish actions took the life of a mother, which has now left her three young children with one less parent and their father trying to figure out how life goes on."The collision happened on Wednesday at about 9:15 p.m. Rialto Police said Richard Madrid,...
RIALTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Sherman Oaks, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in North Hills Car-To-Car Shooting

A man who was killed in a car-to-car shooting in North Hills was identified Friday, and the investigation was continuing into the crime. The shooting occurred about 5:20 p.m. Thursday at Roscoe Boulevard and Haskell Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Armando Ruano, 41, of Los Angeles, died...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attempted Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Arou
beverlypress.com

Man faces life in prison for 2014 crime spree

A man who authorities described as a serial killer who targeted victims at random in 2014, including a couple who was shot at in West Hollywood, was convicted on May 25 of five counts of first-degree murder and 11 counts of attempted murder. The defendant, Alexander Hernandez, 42, is scheduled...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
calcoastnews.com

Suspect shot, killed during crime spree

A crime spree that included a murder, shooting, robbery and carjacking, and led to a chase through San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday, ended with one of the two suspects dead from a gunshot wound, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are investigating the suspect’s death as...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Police and firefighters finish rigorous active shooter training in Corona

It looks, sounds and feels real but its just a drill. It was 10 a.m. on a Friday at Auburndale Intermediate School when a man with a gun came to the campus and began opening fire. He shoots several students in the three minutes it takes Corona police to arrive.Officers run into the fray and find that the suspect shot himself. "Suspect is down inside the boys' locker room, inside the bathroom," one officer relays to his colleagues.While the immediate threat is over, the chaos continues. Dozens of kids and teachers are hurt, some are already dead — many more continue to scream...
CORONA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Police make more than 30 arrests during crime sweep in San Bernardino; Fontana P.D. assists with operation

Police made more than 30 felony arrests during a multi-agency crime suppression sweep in San Bernardino on June 9, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. “The goal of this operation was to assertively push back against the violent criminals wreaking havoc in San Bernardino,” said Darren Goodman, the city’s new police chief. “We achieved that goal.”
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Police shoot a man suspected of robbery near Franklin and Highland Avenues

At least one officer with the Los Angeles Police Department was involved in a shooting Wednesday. According to LAPD, officers responded to calls of a robbery in progress at around 3:56 p.m. in the 200 block of Paramount Drive, at a home behind the Hilton Garden Inn, in Hollywood. Police took two suspects into custody, and received information that there was a third outstanding suspect, Lt. Letisia Ruiz with LAPD Media Relations Division said. Officers setup a perimeter and attempted to make contact with the third suspect, who then fled on foot. During the pursuit, the suspect produced a handgun and an officer-involved shooting occurred, Lt. Ruiz said. The suspect was hit by police gunfire, but continued running and ignoring officer's commands. He then attempted, unsuccessfully, to carjack a motorist and was taken into custody shortly after, police said. The Los Angeles Fire Department transported the suspect to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. Lt. Ruiz said the handgun found at the scene was booked into evidence. Traffic on Highland Avenue between Franklin Avenue and the freeway was expected to be impacted for several hours due to the investigation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
118K+
Followers
22K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy