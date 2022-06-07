ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IL

SUNFLOWER PROJECT KICKS OFF SATURDAY AT VETERANS MEMORIAL PARK

 3 days ago

MT. VERNON, IL — The Sunflower Project invites the community to visit Veterans Memorial Park in Mt. Vernon Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. This community collaboration to plant sunflowers will...

WAND TV

Changes coming to the Illinois State Fair this year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Fair is just two months away. The fairgrounds are busy with prepping for thousands of people to pour into the gates and the changes coming. "So Monday, to celebrate the first day of the box office, we're having some special giveaways if you...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

State Fair Box Office Opens Monday With Special Offers

The Illinois State Fair box office opens Monday morning for in-person ticket purchases… with some special opportunities for early risers. Up until now, tickets for Grandstand shows had only been available through Ticketmaster. Starting Monday, you will now be able to buy tickets in person at the fairgrounds. In recognition of the kickoff, the box office will open early Monday… 6am. And on that day, from 6 until 8am, anyone who buys tickets to a Grandstand show will receive a fair admission ticket and be entered into a drawing to win two tickets to the Stage-Side Party for that Grandstand show. In addition, anyone buying Mega Passes Monday from 6 to 8am will receive a free State Fair lanyard.
ILLINOIS STATE
thebengilpost.com

Hillsboro man selected as next IDMA Chief of Staff

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois – Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois, Commander of the Illinois National Guard, and Director of the Illinois Department of Military Affairs (IDMA) has selected Maj. Gen. (retired) William “Willie” Cobetto of Hillsboro as the next IDMA Chief of Staff. Cobetto, IDMA’s...
HILLSBORO, IL
WAND TV

Truck, tractor pull events canceled at 2022 Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Tractor Pulling Association has canceled truck and tractor pull events at the 2022 Illinois State Fair. ITPA officials said the cancellation is happening due to issues with the grandstand at the Multi Purpose Arena (MPA). At this facility, the upper west grandstand section has been condemned for the past few years.
wfcnnews.com

"Jumping worms" continue spreading throughout Illinois

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS - A new invasive species is now continuing its spread throughout all of Illinois, and you may be startled if you come upon one. "Jumping worms", officially known as "Asian jumping worms" or "Alabama jumpers", are an invasive earthworm that has been spreading throughout the state at record levels.
wmix94.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – JUNE 9TH, 2022

MT. VERNON, IL — On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 47-year-old Eric Shafer of Mt. Vernon was arrested Wednesday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for Domestic Battery.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
wmix94.com

Mt. Vernon man arrested early Tuesday morning charged with home invasion

MT. VERNON, IL — A 36-year-old Mt. Vernon man was charged Wednesday in Jefferson County Court with two counts home invasion stemming from an incident early Tuesday morning on Salem Road in Mt. Vernon. James Litteral was charged with two Class X felonies for home invasion causing injury and...
KWQC

Illinois governor signs family bereavement bill into law

CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) - Governor JB Pritzker today signed the Family Bereavement Act, an amendment to an existing law that expands leave time requirements to cover pregnancy loss, failed adoptions, unsuccessful reproductive procedures, and other events impacting pregnancy and fertility. “Illinoisans should have time to mourn and heal after an...
FOX 2

Man flees Mount Vernon, Ill. traffic stop on foot, ditches handgun

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. – A 19-year-old man was arrested Monday night in Mount Vernon, Illinois following a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, he fled and ditched a bag. The incident happened at approximately 10:22 p.m. The traffic stop happened in the area of 15th Street and Casey Avenue. The suspect then fled on foot […]
MOUNT VERNON, IL
KFVS12

Some southern Ill. nursing homes cited for violations

Vienna High School Superintendent Josh Stafford previews 2022-2023 school year. MoDOT to hold public meeting on replacing Chester Bridge. The Missouri Department of Transportation is inviting the public to a meeting later this month about replacing the Chester Bridge. Gov. Pritzker provides latest Illinois COVID-19 update. Updated: Jun. 6, 2022...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Central Illinois care facilities fined for violations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it has posted the 2022 Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators on the IDPH website. According to officials, several facilities in central Illinois were among the nursing homes that were cited with type “A” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act and processed between January […]
Jake Wells

Stimulus check coming to many Illinois residents

photo of person holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Good news for most Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source)
WAND TV

Heavy rain and storms will move across Central Illinois today

(WAND WEATHER)- A wet day is ahead for Central Illinois. A large area of showers and thunderstorms will move across the area this morning from Missouri. Heavy rain is likely. By Wednesday afternoon, scattered showers and storms are possible and some could become strong to severe, especially south and east.
ILLINOIS STATE

