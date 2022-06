LANSING, Mich. — An Indianapolis man who targeted LGBTQ victims will serve several decades behind bars after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in Michigan. Diabolique Paris Johnson, 35, pleaded guilty on Monday afternoon and faces between 25 to 45 years in prison for second-degree murder. He will also serve two years consecutively for a firearm charge along with pleading guilty to armed robbery and facing between 15 to 30 years that will be served concurrent to his murder sentence.

3 DAYS AGO