Shot clocks mandated for MN high school basketball beginning next year

Tommy Wiita

The debate on whether to have shot clocks in Minnesota high school basketball games has come to an end.

The Minnesota State High School League has mandated shot clocks for all high school basketball games starting the 2023-2024 season. The MSHSL board also voted in favor of allowing teams to use shot clocks next season (2022-23) if all schools in a given conference have them.

In late 2021, the MSHSL voted to include a 35-second shot clock for varsity high school teams beginning with the 2023-2024 season. Now, every level of high school basketball will have them.

The shot clock debate has long existed in high school hoops, with it gaining national attention from a Minnesota high school playoff game between Marshall and Waseca. The latter won the game 17-4, with Marshall only attempting nine shots all game. There were numerous instances Waseca held the ball for up to eight minutes at a time.

Schools will have to pay for their own shot clocks, according to the MSHSL's John Millea. The Star Tribune reported in May 2021 the estimated cost of installing a shot clock is $2,500.

Minnesota will join California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Washington and Wisconsin as states that include shot clocks in varsity games.