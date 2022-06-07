ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

New poll shows a new leader in the GOP race for governor

By Kevin Bessler
thecentersquare.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – A new poll of voters in the Republican race for Illinois governor shows a new leader. A survey by Fabrizio, Lee and Associates, which was commissioned by the political action committee People Who Play by the Rules, shows Darren Bailey at 27% support to Richard Irvin’s 20%....

