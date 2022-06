The Wisconsin Badgers are adding a former Nittany Lion to the staff. Again. The newest addition to the Badgers coaching staff is Mark D'Onofrio, a former Penn State linebacker. D’Onofrio will serve as the inside linebackers coach for the Badgers. D’Onofrio joins the Wisconsin program after four seasons away from coaching. D’Onofrio’s last job on a coaching staff was with Houston from 2017 through 2018. Prior to his job with Houston, D’Onofrio had been one of Al Golden’s trusty assistants in stints at Temple and Miami. Golden, of course, was another former Penn State player and the two had been side-by-side for...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO