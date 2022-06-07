ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

‘Persuadable’ Voters Favor GOP Over Democrats – Until Trump is Mentioned: Poll

By Susan Milligan
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the Democrats' uphill struggle to retain control of Congress, Donald Trump and his MAGA movement may be their best friends. Midterm Math Works Against Democrats With Senate at Stake ]. Polling by Priorities USA, a Democratic SuperPAC, found that Democrats would lose narrowly to Republicans among targeted voters...

Comments / 429

David Drury
3d ago

the way i see it.. if you cant put trump in the rearview mirror and forge ahead on your own agenda, you dont have my vote.. except of course putting trump in prison, that would get my vote

Reply(65)
103
dislikefakeasspeople
3d ago

If you vote red then you’re voting for nothing to get done. The killer con don super virus 🦠 spreader/GOPs created this inflation when the Covid 19/tax cuts was happening and take a wild guess by who. If you don’t want to believe this just do your research they had predicted this back in 2020. For those people who believes the inflation is Biden/democrats fault it’s just obvious your not fully paying attention on who’s creating this debacle If these GOPs gets in with president Biden/Harris as Presidents there’s a great possibility that absolutely nothing will get done just expect this to carry on for the next few years. Just think about it we have a democrat President and we need a demarcated congress to realize how they govern the same goes for the GOPs you need a GOP president and congress to realize how they govern as well (nowadays). So basically what I’m saying it will be best for the love of this country to vote blue so President Biden can get things done if not with these GOPs v

Reply(11)
66
Politically Heard
3d ago

Hey Trump supporters, Biden is your and Trump's president. No matter how delusional ya'll are, facts are facts. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😁

Reply(24)
71
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
POTUS
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner’s Actions in Late 2020 Suggest They Always Knew Biden Had Won

As the Jan. 6 hearings begin on Capitol Hill on Thursday, June 9, all eyes are on Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner because they had some of the closest ties to former President Donald Trump. While much has been made about Ivanka’s involvement on the day of the insurrection, it’s Kushner’s relationship with his father-in-law that is drawing new scrutiny.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Jared Kushner Hatched Plans to Ditch Trump Before He Even Officially Lost 2020 Election

Top Trump adviser Jared Kushner hatched plans to relocate to Miami before the November 2020 election was even called in favor of Joe Biden, The New York Times reports. “We’re moving to Miami,” he is said to have told wife Ivanka Trump in the middle of the night on Nov. 5, just a day after Trump insisted that “frankly, we did win this election.” That’s according to reporting based on an upcoming book by Times reporter Peter Baker and The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser, titled The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021. Sources cited for the book reportedly said neither Kushner nor Ivanka said they believed Trump had actually won the election. The two are reported to have been preoccupied with plans for their new life outside of Trumpworld even as Trump’s crusade to overturn the election, an effort led at that time by Rudy Giuliani, went into overdrive. And although Trump refused to cooperate with Biden’s transition team, Kushner reportedly worked “quietly” with Biden aides to ease the transition. Ahead of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, he is said to have largely dismissed Trump’s fervent claims the election was “stolen,” insisting the outgoing president would eventually come to terms with his loss—and not having much faith in the Trump team’s challenges to election results. “We’ve got a couple of challenges that have some merit, we’ll see how they go, but there’s a pretty good chance we come up short,” he was quoted saying in private.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Sean Hannity turns on surging GOP candidate as Trump tries to get her rival Dr Oz over the line in Senate primary

Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette is facing heat from influential Republicans — including Fox News host Sean Hannity — now that she's surged to a front-runner position just days before the state's primary.GOP operatives backing celebrity talk show host Dr Mehmet Oz's candidacy have circled the wagons and begun attacking Ms Barnette to try to hobble her ahead of the primary, NBC News reports. On Thursday, former President Donald Trump weighed in, launching an attack on Ms Barnette to try to boost the chances of his preferred candidate, Dr Oz. He did hedge his bets, however, and said...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Here are the five House Republicans who broke ranks and voted for gun control

Five Republicans joined almost every Democrat in the House of Representatives to pass legislation that would prevent people who pose a danger to themselves or others from obtaining a firearm. The House voted on Wednesday for the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, which would set up a procedure to allow for federal courts to issue extreme risk protection orders, which prevent people who pose a threat either to themselves or to other people from obtaining a firearm. Family members or law enforcement officers would be allowed to petition for a such an order. Many states have so-called “red-flag...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Donald Trump Is No Longer the Kingmaker He Thinks He Still Is

Is Donald J. Trump losing his impenetrable grip on the Republican party? The New Abnormal co-host Molly Jong-Fast thinks so. “What I’ve noticed is that Donald J. Trump is no longer the kingmaker he thinks he is,” she tells co-host Andy Levy on the latest episode, as evidenced by the GOP candidates who ended up losing after the former president endorsed them. (Or in Mo Brooks’ case, as seen by candidates who have their polling surge after Trump withdrew his endorsement.)
POTUS
The Independent

Republican senator caught on his phone at opening of emotional hearing into domestic terrorism and Buffalo massacre

A Texas Republican senator was spotted using his phone while witnesses gave their opening statements at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday called in response to the massacre in Buffalo, New York.John Cornyn was seen looking down and scrolling on his device while a former US district attorney gave his remarks to the panel.Senators are meeting to discuss a rise in domestic terrorism including attacks by the far-right wing, including white supremacists and Islamophobic incidents. The Buffalo shooting is thought to have been committed by an 18-year-old who espoused the racist “white replacement theory”.Mr Cornyn has...
BUFFALO, NY
