OPD needs your help regarding a case of a missing person. Baily Mata was last seen on 05/31/2022 around 9:00 am.

The 24-year-old was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, blue shirt, blue shorts, and black shoes. She's a Hispanic female 5 ft 2, weighing 130 lbs.

If you have any information, please contact Detective H. Golden at 432-335-4930 or hgolden@odessa-tx.gov.