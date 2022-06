On 3/16/2022, at approximately 11:18 am, OPD was dispatched to Lowe’s Grocery Stores (1600 N. Grant Ave), in reference to a Theft.

The victim gave police a list of items that were stolen including his wallet and $1,000. If you have any information on this case, contact Detective J. Campbell at 432-335-3328 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS regarding case #22-0004302.