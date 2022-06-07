“Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” Offers Free Fitness Classes This Weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – We encourage you to energize your body and mind by including physical activities and nature in your life. Join us this Saturday, June 11, for the FREE “Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” fitness classes: ‘Back to Basics Fitness,’ Yoga or Zumba class. There is something for everyone!

The Fitness Lane route begins along the seawall at The Water’s Edge, northbound, towards the American Bank Center, with the turnaround just before the barge dock entrance. Walk, jog, run, or bike along the event’s designated 1.5-mile fitness lane (one way). Our community partner, H-E-B, is providing fruit and water for all participants.

In coordination with Victor Betancourt of VFit Productions and the City’s Parks & Recreation Department, the City will offer “Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” exercise and wellness events for ages eight and older, of all abilities and skill levels, on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at The Water’s Edge, 402 S. Shoreline Boulevard. ‘Back to Basics’ Fitness, Yoga, and Zumba will be held at the Islanders Pavilion next to the playground. The class schedule is available online.

Register Online today for the free fitness classes at www.cctexas.com/safefunfit. Class sessions are limited to 30 participants per class. Participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mat and water, as appropriate, for their workout. All participants receive a punch card to record each Saturday attended. A completed punch card is eligible for a prize!

The public is also invited to provide feedback and suggestions on “Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” by participating in the short online survey https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5NWBLF2, open now through June 30, 2022.

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation, please call 361-826-3460 in advance.

For more information about Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront, visit www.cctexas.com/safefunfit.