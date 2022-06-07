The 12 Best Makeup Brush Cleaners for Mess-Free Application

Brows can lose their fullness over the years, and your tweezers aren't entirely to blame. Hair thinning can be caused by a variety of hard-to-control factors, like diet, stress, and hormones. But a brow pencil isn't your only weapon in the fight against hair fall. The best eyebrow growth serums are designed with a blend of ingredients like peptides, natural extracts, antioxidants, and amino acids to nourish the hair follicle and help support healthy hair growth. "The ingredients that are used for eyebrows are similar to those used for eyelashes," Dallas-based dermatologist Elizabeth Bahar Houshmand says. "Some ingredients I recommend are peptides to promote healthier lashes, which can lead to enhanced thickness and length; amino acids to help with hair breakage; hyaluronic acid, vitamins A, B5, C, and E to protect and condition the hairs; and botanical ingredients like white tea, licorice, and rose to support the health of your brows. "

