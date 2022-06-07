ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Bucket List Experiences Around Indianapolis

By Jacob Calloway
WBKR
WBKR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Indianapolis is a staple city in the United States. Having been founded in 1821 as Indiana's state capitol, it now proudly stands as the third-largest city in the Midwest....

wbkr.com

Comments / 0

Related
historic-structures.com

Tee Pee Restaurant, Indianapolis Indiana

The Tee Pee Restaurant, was an art moderne drive-in highlighted by a stucco-covered teepee, stood as a significant representation of 20th century roadside commercial architecture in a state where such examples are rare. Roadside architecture is characterized by structures designed as a direct result of the influence of the automobile....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

How Well Do You Know The Hoosier State? Count How Many You Can Answer

State symbols are any type of symbol or imagery, including animals, plants, rocks, and even articles of clothing, that are chosen by the residents and legislature of a state to be representative of that state. State identity and symbolic independence is an important part of our history and culture. State...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Easy method for landscaping: Use rocks!

INDIANAPOLIS – This is the time of year thousands of Hoosiers start outdoor projects. One of the biggest projects can also be fairly simple and inexpensive. There are many benefits to landscaping, especially with rocks. Did you know you can burn at least 500 calories an hour putting in a rock landscape? That’s the same rate of calorie burning as playing tennis. It’s also a quick way to make an area around your house look manicured. That was the idea one homeowner in Speedway had when she chose to put rocks in certain areas around her house.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Current Publishing

Lobster Palooza returns to Daniel’s Vineyard

Indianapolis Opera general director David Starkey views Lobster Palooza as a New England lobster bake with more than a hint of Italy. Lobster Palooza, a fundraiser for Indianapolis Opera, is set from 5 to 9 p.m. July 17 at Daniel’s Vineyard in McCordsville. This is the 12th annual Lobster Palooza, which returns to Daniel’s for the second consecutive year.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Southside Times

Let’s make a splash

The kids are out of school. The weather has gotten hot. Gas prices are soaring past $4.50 a gallon. So what’s there to do with- out traveling far? Plenty! It’s often so easy to overlook the great treasures we have in our own backyards. Here, we share some ideas of ways too cool of with a splash in the water on the Southside.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bucket List#Downtown Indianapolis#Midwest
hoosieragtoday.com

Purdue President Mitch Daniels to Retire at End of the Year

Mitch Daniels is stepping down as president of Purdue University at the end of the year according to the school’s Board of Trustees. Daniels became the 12th president of Purdue University in Jan. 2013, at the conclusion of his second term as Governor of the State of Indiana. Before he was Indiana’s governor, he served under President George W. Bush as the director of the Office of Management and Budget from 2001 to 2003.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Holy Rosary Italian Street Festival returns to Indy this weekend

It’s one of Indy’s most loved and most-attended church festivals in Indianapolis, and it’s happening this weekend. That’s right, we’re talking about the Holy Rosary Italian Street Festival. For those who don’t know, this festival is all about food, and it’s happening on Friday, June...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
wdrb.com

Bike company featured on Shark Tank moving its operations to Indiana

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- A bicycle company that landed Mark Cuban as an investor on the television show Shark Tank is moving its operations to Indiana. The new Guardian Bike factory in Seymour is still coming up to speed, but there are already walls and walls of boxes filled with bike parts meant to revolutionize the way kids stay safe while riding.
SEYMOUR, IN
Fox 59

Sundown Garden explains when to water your shrubs

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s summer planting season! If you have some new shrubs or ones that have been around for years, you may not know the best time to water them. In the video above, Sundown Gardens shows the best rule of thumb.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

New industrial parks planned for Avon, Mount Comfort

Missouri-based commercial real estate developer VanTrust Real Estate LLC announced plans on Thursday for two industrial parks in central Indiana. The company says it will invest approximately $220 million for the first phases of the Air 70 Logistics Park in Hancock County and the Avon Landings Commerce Park in Hendricks County, each of which will include three buildings.
AVON, IN
WISH-TV

Where to find regular gas for less than $5 in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Only nine Indiana counties on Tuesday still had the average price of under $5 for a gallon of regular, GasBuddy reports show. Meanwhile, Indiana’s average rose to a record high for a seventh consecutive day, hitting $5.24 a gallon as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. That price was 5 cents more than Monday, 48 cents more than a week ago, $1.02 cents more than a week ago, and $2.18 more than a year ago. Indiana’s average soared above $5 on Monday.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Two tornadoes touch down in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The National Weather Service says two weak tornadoes struck communities in east central Indiana, causing minor damage to a fire station and other buildings. An EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 100 mph struck near the Rush County town of Arlington shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, traveling nearly 10 miles with […]
ENVIRONMENT
wfyi.org

Indiana’s college going rate lowest in a generation

Just 53 percent of Indiana high schoolers who graduated during the first year of the pandemic went straight to college, a drop of about 6 percentage points that comes on top of years of slowly falling college enrollment. The latest data, released by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education Thursday,...
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

WBKR

Owensboro, KY
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy