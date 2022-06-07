ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How and when to tune into Seahawks mandatory minicamp this week

By Liz Mathews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks have been busy with OTAs over the last couple of weeks and are ready to ramp things up to the next level on June 7. On Tuesday, the Seahawks kick off their three-day, mandatory minicamp.

Still a part of Phase Three of the offseason workout program, both rookies and veterans will gather at the VMAC for the workouts. Like the rest of the offseason practices, no contact is allowed.

Following physicals on Monday, below is the schedule for the week:

Tuesday, June 7

1:15 p.m. Practice

2:35 p.m. Media availability/Pressers

Wednesday, June 8

1:15 p.m. Practice

2:35 p.m. Media availability/Pressers

Thursday, June 9

11:00 a.m. Practice

1:00 p.m. Media availability/Pressers

You can tune into the live press conference following practice on the Seahawks website and app. Also, be sure and follow Seahawks Wire for the latest news and information.

This year Seattle is doing something a little different, however, holding the final days of their allotted 10 OTAs after minicamp. Those workouts will be held June13-15 but are closed to the media.

