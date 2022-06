Trends and culture seem to be positioned on a pendulum, where style, music, and art from certain eras see a reemergence. Movies like Pixar’s Turning Red highlight this newfound interest in a period of time that for many millennials is laced with nostalgia: the aughts. One trend that has resurfaced could have some bite to it. The aughts vampire craze, spurred by the popularity of the Twilight franchise, could be seeing a revival. Love them or hate them, vampire dramas have a cult following, especially teen vampire dramas. Netflix’s First Kill is in the legacy of aughts vampire classics like 2005’s novel series turned film blockbuster Twilight or 90s novel series turned late-aughts television show via The CW's Vampire Diaries but approached with a next-generation spin.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO