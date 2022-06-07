ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Teaser For 'A League Of Their Own' Series Is Finally Here

 3 days ago
A League of Their Own reboot series is coming soon! The show is based on the 1992 film of the same name. The film and the new series take place in 1943 during the start of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

In addition to a release date, a teaser trailer has also been released. The teaser gives a look at the cast of the series, which includes Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Melanie Field, and Nick Offerman. Rosie O’Donnell, who appeared in the original film, is also set to guest star during the first season of the show. The teaser plays Stevie Nicks’ song “Edge of Seventeen.”

The teaser trailer and release date for 'A League of Their Own' series is here

A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN, Geena Davis, Madonna, Rosie O'Donnell, 1992. © Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection.

The official logline reads, “‘A League of Their Own’ evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall’s beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it.”

A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN, Rosie O'Donnell, Tom Hanks, 1992. © Columbia Pictures/ Courtesy: Everett Collection.

While the film inspired the show, it will reportedly follow a different team and have a very different storyline.

'A League of Their Own' series / Prime Video

The show will premiere on August 12, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video. All eight hour-long episodes will be released at once. Check out the teaser trailer below and get excited:

